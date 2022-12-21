Twitch star AriaSaki responds to yelling at dead Overwatch 2 team for not healing

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch streamer AriaSaki has responded after a clip of her freaking out at her dead Overwatch 2 teammates for not healing her went viral.

Anyone who has ever played Overwatch knows what it’s like to be a melee hit away from death and in dire need of healing, but AriaSaki took things to another level live on Twitch.

During a recent broadcast, the streamer was in a deciding third round on Busan and was trying desperately to secure the point as Junkrat.

Despite taking out a Genji to remove the enemy DPS from the equation, the opposing team evened the odds by securing frags onto both of AriaSaki’s supports. With just a fraction of HP left, the streamer found herself in very dire straits.

Article continues after ad

AriaSaki responds after viral Overwatch 2 healing clip

As the enemy Moira activated her ultimate and the two team’s tanks battled it out on the objective, AriaSaki was forced to try to take cover to survive the brutal onslaught.

“I have eight health!” she screamed. “I still have eight health! I have eight health! Why do I still have eight health?!”

As the streamer cried out “hey heal me!” in a last-ditch effort that was doomed to fail, she was swiftly eliminated by Moira and shortly thereafter, her team lost the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, her antics were clipped and subsequently uploaded to Reddit where users began mocking her for demanding healing despite the fact both of her supports had been sent to the shadow realm.

Article continues after ad

This resulted in Aria taking to Twitter to address the situation and explain that she was basically screaming for content, similar to how she “kissed” a viewer for channel points.

“I didn’t spam ‘need healing’ in game, I KNEW MY HEALERS WERE DEAD when it was tapped once. My screaming isn’t even in team chat, I have it permamuted,” she said. “It’s purely entertainment yet everyone felt the need to question my rank validity and sh*t on me.”

“Not to mention I am not even on my main role I’m just in a silly quirky mood,” she added. “Let a girl have her fun and rage moments.”

Article continues after ad

Regardless of the backlash, AriaSaki has been getting some big viewership while playing OW2 and hopefully that trend can continue even after this incident.