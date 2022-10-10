TimTheTatman reveals why he’s excited for Overwatch 2’s future after speaking with devs

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

TimTheTatman’s returned to Overwatch ahead of the sequel slated for 2022.

TimTheTatman spent 1000s of hours streaming Overwatch before moving on to other games. After speaking to developers, he believes Overwatch 2 has the potential to recapture his love for the series.

A massive DDoS attack and players losing OW1 cosmetic skins ruined Overwatch 2’s launch day. However, the reception was positive once servers stabilized and players experienced what the new hero shooter had to offer.

One such player is TimTheTatman who was one of the first game’s biggest streamers during its rise. While Tim’s viewership numbers skyrocketed during Fortnite’s first year, many fans credit Overwatch for helping build his community.

In TimTheTatman’s first return to Overwatch in years, he felt the same rejuvenated love we experienced in our review.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 arrived on October 4, 2022.

Did Overwatch 2 save Overwatch?

In TimTheTatman’s September 10 YouTube video, he asked, Did Overwatch 2 save Overwatch? The YouTuber listed out all of his pros and cons for OW2 and walked away with mostly positive feedback.

TimTheTatman said he spoke with Overwatch developers, pros, and content creators and concluded, “change is coming.”

“Overwatch and the team realized they made a mistake when they let Overwatch fall flat, and that’s not what they are going to do anymore,” TimTheTatman said. “There are going to be constant new updates, heroes, and maps.”

Some of Tim’s standout pros included 5v5, free-to-play, battle pass, account merging, and the ping system.

Most of the cons list stemmed from the developers making “unnecessary changes.” These included the new UI, placement system, and rank icons.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are right around the corner, but Tim left the door open for returning to making content for OW2.

“There might be a chance that I fall back in love with Overwatch.”