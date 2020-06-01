Sinatraa leaks release window for his Overwatch League MVP skin

Former Overwatch League champion and 2019’s Most Valuable Player, Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won revealed the release window for his upcoming MVP skin while queuing with his ex-teammate Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi.

The 20-year-old DPS prodigy, who recently retired from Overwatch to go pro in Valorant, was preparing to defend King’s Row when a player on his team asked about his new skin.

“Yo Sinatraa, just out of curiosity, do you even know what the MVP skin is going to be for you or is it all a surprise?” the player wondered.

“I’ll see it soon,” he replied. “But I think it’s coming out in like two or three weeks or something.”

This news seemed to even catch Super by surprise. “Wait, two to three weeks?” he questioned, but was met with reassurance from Won, confident that fans will get their hands on it soon or “something like that.”

The Overwatch League has honored its MVPs and League champions with unique limited-time skins. The first season saw Sung-hyeon ‘JJoNak’ Bang named MVP for his standout Zenyatta play, while the London Spitfire and San Francisco Shock had Winston and Doomfit skins skin designed for their championship victories.

As Dexerto previously reported, Jon Spector, Vice President of Overwatch esports, made it clear that even though Sinatraa had retired and move to Valorant to play for the Sentinels, the skin was still coming.

“This skin is something we know he, along with our fans and players, has been looking forward to, so we will release it as planned in the next few months. It’s an awesome skin and we can’t wait to share it with everyone,” he wrote back on May 1 in a post on Reddit.

Advertisement

With the Overwatch League on a three-week break and set to return on June 13, it’s looking like the new skin will be unveiled upon its return.

Additionally, with OWL Token Drops finally back, this would be an opportune time to get more casual fans invested by having them want to earn tokens to unlock the special skin.

As for which hero Sinatraa’s MVP skin will be for, the star leaked that information way back in September, 2019 when he revealed it would be for Zarya – a hero he dominated on during the GOATs meta that plagued most of the league’s second season.

Until then, better stock up on OWL tokens and it doesn’t seem like we have that much longer to wait until the skin releases.