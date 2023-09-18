OWL team breaks the Overwatch 2 meta with wild Reinhardt-Symmetra strategies

The London Spitfire defied the odds in the Overwatch League playoff play-ins by making use of meta-breaking strategies involving Reinhardt and Symmetra.

The Overwatch 2 meta was heavily dominated by Orisa these past two weeks during the play-in to decide the remaining two teams to qualify for the playoffs, but the London Spitfire turned the meta on its head.

While most teams stuck to the ultra-powerful Orisa only occasionally running D.Va and Sigma on certain maps, the Spitfire decided to instead play into their strengths with Hadi ‘Hadi’ Bleinagel on the Reinhardt.

Article continues after ad

Combined with Jamie ‘Backbone’ O’Neill’s Symmetra Teleporters and William ‘SparkR’ Andersson on the Bastion, the team showed that sometimes going against the grain can be the best strategy.

Article continues after ad

London Spitfire unleash Teleporting Reinhardt on Overwatch teams

In the final day of OWL play-ins, the Spitfire had to battle from the losers’ bracket, taking on the Vancouver Titans followed by the Toronto Defiant.

In the first match on Illios, the team showed how effective Sym and Rein can be by Teleporting Reinhardt into the enemy backline with Earthshatter to send the Titans on their backs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With point progress percentage ticking up, Vancouver had no choice but to try to touch the objective – but were instantly shut down by a Baptiste Amplification Matrix and a Bastion in Turret form, melting down everyone.

In the next clip, the Titans pulled off the exact same strategy, this time on Busan MEKA Base by Teleporting onto the high ground, landing the Earthshatter and demolishing the Defiant players.

Article continues after ad

London was able to make it look easy. Despite going to map five against the Titans, they were able to absolutely dominate the final map on Watchpoint Gibraltar and only dropped a single match against the Defiant to qualify for playoffs.

Article continues after ad

The Spitfire now join seven other teams in the Overwatch League playoffs, having denied Toronto the chance to compete in their own city. After a very confusing bracket reveal, their round one match was confirmed to be against the Boston Uprising on September 28.

Only time will tell if the team sticks to the Reinhardt and Symmetra or if they counter with yet another meta-breaking comp as the playoffs are scheduled to take place on a new patch with a slew of Zarya buffs.

Article continues after ad