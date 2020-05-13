Overwatch streamer reveals true hitboxes for every hero in the game

Overwatch streamer and educational YouTuber ‘KarQ Games’ revealed what the real hitboxes are for every hero in the entire game, and there are some major shockers that could explain why some shots don’t register.

With the help of content creator ‘plus or minus,’ KarQ was able to show off the hitboxes for all of the tanks, supports and DPS heroes.

As is the case with most of the characters, their hotboxes extend far beyond their actual body or head, while some have extensions that give the illusion of being targetable when they really are not.

For instance, with Reinhardt, aiming anywhere around his upper torso will count as a hit, but there is a noticeable gap between his legs that won’t be damaged.

Interestingly, with Winston, the wing-like parts of his suit can be targeted, unlike other characters with model extensions. His back legs also have a large hitbox, despite how they appear to have a gap.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UsX3nborfA

Wrecking Ball’s head hitbox, on the other hand, is so small relative to his body that it’s a miracle if you can land a headshot on him, at all.

Moving onto the DPS, Ashe’s legs are extremely wide and can also be easily hit by shots that would appear to miss completely.

In Sentry form, Bastion’s turret is part of his hitbox, making it one of the few weapons that can actually be attacked.

For Echo, there a couple of surprises. Her blue head attachment is not part of her hitbox at all, but her wings are, so it’s important to keep that in mind when dueling her.

Amusingly, Junkrat’s trap is actually a lot longer vertically than it appears in game, which explains why jumping over it doesn’t really work.

One trick for McCree players found in this video is that some of his hat isn’t actually part of his hitbox, so if you wear a skin with a wider hat, you could trick some enemies into shooting at part of you that won’t do any damage.

Reaper’s model has some major issues with a massive gap under his arms still vulnerable despite them being lifted up.

Finally, with the supports, Ana’s hitbox is “very true” to her actual character model, which KarQ believes could be why players complain about her being difficult to kill.

Last, with Zenyatta, there are some concerns due to how massive his head is. “This explains why it’s so easy to one-clip him on Tracer, for example,” the streamer stated.

It will be interesting to see if Blizzard ever adjusts these models to make them fairer for players in the future, but until then, it’s important to be mindful what parts of heroes you can actually hit when in the heat of battle.