LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

When all was said and done in the 2022 OWL season, it was Dallas Fuel standing atop the pack after a dominant run through the playoffs. With a revamped Korean roster, the North American organization was able to hoist its first finals trophy.

But with this triumph now in the history books, the Overwatch scene has quickly moved on to look ahead at the playing field in 2023. With uncertainty surrounding the league, many teams dropping their entire rosters, and a number of veterans calling it a day, it’s already been one of the more chaotic offseasons we’ve ever seen.

Article continues after ad

So to help keep you on top of all the latest developments, we’ve got you covered here with a full overview of the latest OWL 2023 Rostermania news.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Although Dallas Fuel struck gold in 2022, the next season is already drawing near with new squads eager to take the throne.

Current OWL 2023 rosters

Team Current Roster Coaches Atlanta Reign Hawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo Gator, WizardHyeong Boston Uprising birdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, Twilight Dongsu, Sup7eme Chengdu Hunters JinMu, Leave, Nisha, GA9A, Mmonk, Daizi Yaoxie Dallas Fuel Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, Blizz RUSH, Aid, Rascal Florida Mayhem Checkmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NG Gunba, McGravy Guangzhou Charge ChoiSehwan, Farway1987, Xerneas, Jimmy, PIGGY Sungwoo, Tydolla Hangzhou Spark guxue, Shy, TBA – Houston Outlaws Pelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, TBA Neko London Spitfire SparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, Landon ChrisTFer, CommanderX Los Angeles Gladiators SPACE, kevster, skewed, FunnyAstro, Lastro face, Unter, SMASH Los Angeles Valiant – – New York Excelsior – – Paris Eternal Dove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, Vulcan Empress Philadelphia Fusion MN3, ZEST, TBA J1N, Chara, SUGMIN San Francisco Shock Viol2t, FiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, Vindaim Crusty, NineK Seoul Dynasty – tobi, MMA Shanghai Dragons – – Toronto Defiant – Casores Vancouver Titans Aspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, Sugarfree Ascoft Washington Justice – GetAmazed

All teams have until March 13 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 OWL season.

Latest OWL 2023 Rostermania updates

January 2, 2023

Kalios: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

Free Agent → Boston Uprising Twilight: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

January 1, 2023

MCD: Free Agent → Dallas Fuel

Free Agent → Dallas Fuel Bliss: 02 Blast (Contenders) → Dallas Fuel

December 27, 2022