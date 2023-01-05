EsportsEsports

LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes

With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.

When all was said and done in the 2022 OWL season, it was Dallas Fuel standing atop the pack after a dominant run through the playoffs. With a revamped Korean roster, the North American organization was able to hoist its first finals trophy.

But with this triumph now in the history books, the Overwatch scene has quickly moved on to look ahead at the playing field in 2023. With uncertainty surrounding the league, many teams dropping their entire rosters, and a number of veterans calling it a day, it’s already been one of the more chaotic offseasons we’ve ever seen.

So to help keep you on top of all the latest developments, we’ve got you covered here with a full overview of the latest OWL 2023 Rostermania news.

Although Dallas Fuel struck gold in 2022, the next season is already drawing near with new squads eager to take the throne.

Current OWL 2023 rosters

TeamCurrent RosterCoaches
Atlanta ReignHawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYoGator, WizardHyeong
Boston Uprisingbirdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, TwilightDongsu, Sup7eme
Chengdu HuntersJinMu, Leave, Nisha, GA9A, Mmonk, DaiziYaoxie
Dallas FuelSp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, BlizzRUSH, Aid, Rascal
Florida MayhemCheckmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NGGunba, McGravy
Guangzhou ChargeChoiSehwan, Farway1987, Xerneas, Jimmy, PIGGYSungwoo, Tydolla
Hangzhou Sparkguxue, Shy, TBA
Houston OutlawsPelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, TBANeko
London SpitfireSparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, LandonChrisTFer, CommanderX
Los Angeles GladiatorsSPACE, kevster, skewed, FunnyAstro, Lastroface, Unter, SMASH
Los Angeles Valiant
New York Excelsior
Paris EternalDove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, VulcanEmpress
Philadelphia FusionMN3, ZEST, TBAJ1N, Chara, SUGMIN
San Francisco ShockViol2t, FiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, VindaimCrusty, NineK
Seoul Dynastytobi, MMA
Shanghai Dragons
Toronto DefiantCasores
Vancouver TitansAspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, SugarfreeAscoft
Washington JusticeGetAmazed

All teams have until March 13 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 OWL season.

Latest OWL 2023 Rostermania updates

January 2, 2023

  • Kalios: Free Agent → Boston Uprising
  • Twilight: Free Agent → Boston Uprising

January 1, 2023

  • MCD: Free Agent → Dallas Fuel
  • Bliss: 02 Blast (Contenders) → Dallas Fuel

December 27, 2022

  • Surgarfree: Retired → Vancouver Titans

