LIVE: Overwatch League 2023 Rostermania hub: All OWL roster changes

With the 2022 Overwatch League season now in the rearview mirror, Rostermania is officially underway. As the latest OWL offseason continues to deliver major shakeups, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest team changes heading into the 2023 season.
When all was said and done in the 2022 OWL season, it was Dallas Fuel standing atop the pack after a dominant run through the playoffs. With a revamped Korean roster, the North American organization was able to hoist its first finals trophy.
But with this triumph now in the history books, the Overwatch scene has quickly moved on to look ahead at the playing field in 2023. With uncertainty surrounding the league, many teams dropping their entire rosters, and a number of veterans calling it a day, it’s already been one of the more chaotic offseasons we’ve ever seen.
So to help keep you on top of all the latest developments, we’ve got you covered here with a full overview of the latest OWL 2023 Rostermania news.
Current OWL 2023 rosters
|Team
|Current Roster
|Coaches
|Atlanta Reign
|Hawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo
|Gator, WizardHyeong
|Boston Uprising
|birdring, Striker, Decay, smurf, LeeJaeGon, Izayaki, Kalios, Twilight
|Dongsu, Sup7eme
|Chengdu Hunters
|JinMu, Leave, Nisha, GA9A, Mmonk, Daizi
|Yaoxie
|Dallas Fuel
|Sp9rk1e, Hanbin, Edison, MCD, Blizz
|RUSH, Aid, Rascal
|Florida Mayhem
|Checkmate, SOMEONE, Rupal, MER1T, Sauna, CH0R0NG
|Gunba, McGravy
|Guangzhou Charge
|ChoiSehwan, Farway1987, Xerneas, Jimmy, PIGGY
|Sungwoo, Tydolla
|Hangzhou Spark
|guxue, Shy, TBA
|–
|Houston Outlaws
|Pelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, TBA
|Neko
|London Spitfire
|SparkR, Backbone, Hadi, Admiral, Landon
|ChrisTFer, CommanderX
|Los Angeles Gladiators
|SPACE, kevster, skewed, FunnyAstro, Lastro
|face, Unter, SMASH
|Los Angeles Valiant
|–
|–
|New York Excelsior
|–
|–
|Paris Eternal
|Dove, Lukemino, Rakattack, MaltheL, Vulcan
|Empress
|Philadelphia Fusion
|MN3, ZEST, TBA
|J1N, Chara, SUGMIN
|San Francisco Shock
|Viol2t, FiNN, Proper, HeeSang, MAX, Vindaim
|Crusty, NineK
|Seoul Dynasty
|–
|tobi, MMA
|Shanghai Dragons
|–
|–
|Toronto Defiant
|–
|Casores
|Vancouver Titans
|Aspire, Punk, Faith, Crimzo, Sugarfree
|Ascoft
|Washington Justice
|–
|GetAmazed
All teams have until March 13 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 OWL season.
Latest OWL 2023 Rostermania updates
January 2, 2023
- Kalios: Free Agent → Boston Uprising
- Twilight: Free Agent → Boston Uprising
January 1, 2023
- MCD: Free Agent → Dallas Fuel
- Bliss: 02 Blast (Contenders) → Dallas Fuel
December 27, 2022
- Surgarfree: Retired → Vancouver Titans