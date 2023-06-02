Overwatch League 2023 Midseason Madness: Dates, OWL teams, schedule and bracket

The best OWL teams in the West and the East are about to lock horns in the Overwatch League Midseason Madness. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

The excitement is building in the Overwatch community for Midseason Madness, the first cross-region tournament of the Overwatch League’s 2023 circuit. The top six teams of the Spring season will face off in this three-day tournament, which will crown a mid-season champion before the start of the Summer season.

With $900,000 on the line, the Midseason Madness will bring the world’s best Overwatch League teams to South Korea, making it the first League-hosted LAN event in the APAC region. These are exciting times for Asian esports, with this tournament running parallel to VCT Masters Tokyo.

Below is everything you need to know about the Midseason Madness.

The tournament will take place from June 16-18 at the Korea International Exhibition Center, commonly referred to as KINTEX. The venue is located in Goyang, one of Seoul’s satellite cities, located in the northern part of the country.

The six qualified Overwatch League teams will be placed in a double-elimination bracket, with two teams skipping the first round. The winner of the tournament will earn $500,000, while the losing finalist will take home $225,000.

Overwatch League 2023 Midseason Madness: Teams and players

The event will feature six Overwatch League teams, four from the West region and two from the East region. Atlanta Reign and Houston Outlaws, the top two teams from the West’s Spring Stage Qualifiers, locked up the first spots in the Midseason Madness tournament.

Blizzard Entertainment Atlanta Reign went a perfect 8-0 in the Spring Stage Qualifiers

The remaining four tournament berths will go to the top two teams of the Spring Stage Knockouts in both regions.

Team Players Atlanta Reign Hawk, vigilante, Stalk3r, LIP, Fielder, ChiYo, D0NGHAK Houston Outlaws Pelican, Fearless, Shu, Happy, Viol2t, Gargoyle TBD (West) TBD TBD (West) TBD TBD (East) TBD TBD (East) TBD

Overwatch League 2023 Midseason Madness: Final standings