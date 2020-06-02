Overwatch June 2 update buffs Genji, nerfs Echo, more: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch has hit the live servers with a new Experimental Mode featuring a slew of balance changes to Genji, Hanzo, Moira and more.

First and foremost, the Genji changes are absolutely massive with Deflect now able to be canceled manually in addition to lasting half a second longer.

Additionally, his primary fire has been buffed bring the damage up from 28 to 30. For fans of the cyborg ninja, this is your time to shine.

Next up, Hanzo’s Storm Bow damage has been increased by 10. With buffs to both Shimada brothers, the weebs should be having a field day in ranked once these hit the ladder.

Echo’s Focusing Beam has also be hit hard with a range nerf, reducing its radius from 20m to 16m. No longer will Echo be able to eliminate you with ease from a distance. She will need to put herself in harm’s way.

Next up, Moira is getting a bit of a nerf and buff. Her healing per second is going up by five, but her damage is taking a major hit with it dropping from 50 DPS down to 40.

These changes should make Moira a much easier hero to duel in one-on-one situations, but keep in mind that she does still have her damage orb as an option and fade is a powerful escape tool.

It will be interesting to see how the meta evolves, especially with Moira, one of Genji's counters, taking such a blow while he's been significantly buffed.

Full patch notes below:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

HERO CHANGES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Echo

Focusing Beam

Range reduced from 20m to 16m

Genji

Shuriken

Primary Fire: Damage increased from 28 to 30

Secondary Fire: Spread reduced from 12 to 9

Deflect

Duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds

Deflect can now be cancelled manually

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

Damage increased from 60 to 70

Moira

Biotic Grasp

Primary Fire: Healing per second increased from 65 to 70

Secondary Fire: Damage per second reduced from 50 to 40

BUG FIXES

General

[PC-Only] Fixed a stability issue for users with Nvidia SLI or AMD Crossfire configurations

Fixed a Custom Game loading issue for Mei’s Snowball Offensive game mode

Fixed an issue with the Anniversary loot box screen camera focusing on the Anniversary lobby background resulting in loot box content confusion

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed a bug with the Little Red Ashe skin animating incorrectly when canceling out of the Take a Knee emote

Baptiste

Fixed a bug with Baptiste’s Immortality Field disc displaying too large during his highlight intro preview pose

Echo

Fixed a bug where the kill feed could display an Echo clone’s death without it actually being destroyed

Orisa