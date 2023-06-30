Overwatch 2’s troubled Paraiso map now has game-breaking Cassidy bug

Overwatch 2 players have discovered that Cassidy’s magnetic grenade is sometimes going invisible on Paraiso, which was recently disabled due to bugs.

Making games can be incredibly difficult. Not only does it take many hours of planning, and a hardworking team behind the project, but it becomes even more difficult in live-service titles when your game has multiple characters with abilities and several maps to suit the game modes you’ve created. In short, it’s a lot.

Article continues after ad

This is exactly the case for Overwatch 2, which has proven to be quite a buggy mess at times. With the amount of gameplay variety that Overwatch 2 offers, there’s bound to be plenty of bugs that can’t be found by the developers before it reaches the live servers. This only makes it worse when players eventually discover it and either fall victim or abuse the bug to their advantage.

Unfortunately for Blizzard, the Paraiso map is becoming a cause for concern for the developers. Not only was it disabled due to a performance issue involving Mercy, but it’s now been re-released only to have another new bug discovered. This one is causing Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade to occasionally go invisible.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 players discover Paraiso map culprit of new Cassidy grenade bug

Players have discovered that every second magnetic grenade seemingly disappears from sight when thrown. After a short period of time, the grenade explodes where Cassidy was standing when they originally cast the ability.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, this may not be the case all the time, as Overwatch content creator Flats discovered that the grenade is invisible. The grenade can still stick to targets and deal the explosion damage, but for some reason, the explosion effect is shown where Cassidy was standing when they cast the ability.

Article continues after ad

The player being stuck is also unable to see the grenade attach to them, only receiving the “Hindered” CC effect.

Dexerto has tested this on other maps, but so far only Paraiso has been affected by this strange issue. This is incredibly unfortunate for Blizzard, as this map was only just added back into the playable pool.

Article continues after ad

It’s uncertain if Blizzard deems this game-breaking, but it might mean Paraiso gets disabled once again very soon.