Overwatch 2 support mains roasted for wanting teammates to tip them with OW2 coins

Support players in Overwatch 2 want a new feature where others would pay them for healing, but it’s not being too well received.

The rise of Overwatch 2 TikToks has been quite interesting to watch, as many creators are trolling n00bs with fake gameplay tips or suggesting absurd features.

One such absurd concept by Twitch streamer ‘dix0nm8’ recently went viral after they designed a mockup for a new endorsement page where players could send supports OW2 coins.

The concept features the stats for both Mercy and Ana in a match, documenting how much they had healed, Nano Boosted and Resurrected with the option to award them valuable coins. This “unhinged” idea ended up blowing up on Twitter/X, where support players actually wanted it implemented.

Support players slammed for demanding Overwatch 2 “tips”

A screenshot of the concept spread on X where the tipping feature was described as a “bop idea,” leading other players to retaliate.

“I’m tired of support players acting like they should be thanked for doing their job,” one slammed.

“Why would I ever tip my supports real money because they did their job?” another baffled user rhetorically asked.

The concept even grabbed the attention of Twitch streamer UnsaltedSalt, who blasted support players as a whole.

“I ain’t f**king paying no support, you lot are dogsh*t and play the most op role idc, support my ass. You want to win heal me b*tch,” he roared.

Clearly, the idea to give supports a new way to earn currency in Overwatch 2 is not exactly a hit with the community, but it would be interesting to see what the reception would be if such a feature ever gets implemented for all roles.