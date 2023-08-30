Overwatch 2 streamer totally embarrassed as dad walks in on him wearing Winston costume

A Twitch streamer playing Overwatch 2 was caught unawares when his parents walked in on him while he was dressed as a monkey for one of his streams.

Twitch streamer Tubby2r was wearing a monkey mask during his most recent stream, no doubt to channel the raw primal power that comes with pretending to be Winston.

Even more importantly, he was playing that same tank in-game, so the intense energy of the monkey mask translated directly into his Winston mechanics.

Unfortunately, this unstoppable display of “monkey mode” was halted unceremoniously by the arrival Tubby’s dad.

Overwatch 2 streamer hastily removes monkey costume after dad walks in

This caused the streamer to immediately rip off the monkey mask and lose the awesome power that it granted him. It’s probably no coincidence that this loss of power was heralded by Tubby dying to a Reaper player.

To make matters worse, the streamer didn’t put the costume back on after his dad left the room, which was most likely why his team failed to push the payload to the final point on King’s Row.

Winston has emerged as one of the top tanks in Season 6, alongside D.Va, as they have a strong combination of mobility and utility that other tank heroes can’t keep up with.

