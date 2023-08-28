Overwatch 2 expert explains why unlikely hero is “very strong” in Season 6 meta

Overwatch 2 Season 6 is underway and one surprising hero has risen up the ranks to become a very powerful meta pick in ranked.

The current Overwatch 2 meta is being dominated by Orisa thanks to a series of buffs that turned her into one of the most durable heroes in the game’s history, but it turns out that her supremacy has also helped give rise to another character.

In a recent video by Overwatch content creator KarQ, the Twitch streamer went through his Season 6 tier list following recent nerfs to Illari and revealed that a recently-buffed character pairs quite well with her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to KarQ, Lifeweaver is one of the most underrated heroes in the game right now and his “heal botting” is a big reason why, especially with Orisa and Bastion being quite common.

Lifeweaver finally enters the Season 6 meta after major Overwatch 2 buffs

KarQ explains that Lifeweaver’s healing output can allow teams to win fights simply off attrition because of how well he can combo with other meta heroes.

“If Bastion and Orisa are unkillable and you’re just heal-botting, you’re going to be able to build your Tree of Life and guess what Tree of Life does now? It gives overhealth. It gives 100 HP of overhealth which is a strong ultimate that then allows you to win the team fight,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 30:59)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Basically, if you’re able to pump out a lot of healing as Lifeweaver, your ultimate is going to be online very fast and that alone can be enough to win by allowing your allies to be more aggressive and secure frags.

The streamer further noted that Lifeweaver is being very slept on right now because of his prior reputation as one of the weakest heroes in the game, but now players are actually climbing to GM 1 with him after the buffs. As a result, he placed him on “very strong” in the tier list.

Article continues after ad

“The meta really complimented him. Orisa is a resource-heavy tank and who gives resources well? Lifeweaver. I’ve scrimmed with Illari and Lifeweaver on Flashpoint maps and it’s amazing how nothing dies,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Lifeweaver has been buffed a ton since his release.

Additionally, with the meta now being more “poke heavy,” Lifeweaver can find ways to deal a lot more damage, break shields and be more effective than he was when part of a dive comp.

Be sure to try out Lifeweaver for yourself in Season 6 and use some of the tactics KarQ suggested to climb the ranked ladder and reach new career highs in competitive.