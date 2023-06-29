Overwatch 2 streamer brings dad to tears after paying off his debt

Overwatch 2 streamer Jay3 surprised his dad with a gift on stream by paying off all of his debt, bringing him to tears in the process.

Christopher “Jay3” Pavloff is a content creator best known for playing Overwatch 2. He currently has over 550,000 subscribers on Twitch and over 350,000 fans on YouTube to boot.

On June 29, Jay3 posted a video to Twitter announcing he would share one of his “biggest accomplishments” on his stream, thanking his fans and calling them a part of his family.

And the moment was undoubtedly big — Jay3 brought his dad onto the stream and revealed he had paid off the family’s debt.

In the stream, Jay3 had his dad sit down and close his eyes before passing him an envelope.

“I don’t even want to open it,” his dad said. Cautiously taking out the envelope’s content, he seemed baffled by what it said, “What the what [sic]?”

“The debt [is] paid off,” Jay3 confirmed.

“What? No way, who did this?” His dad exclaimed. “You brought me a gift?”

Moved by his son’s actions, Jay3’s dad was understandably emotional and brought to tears, clearly incredibly thankful for the kindness.

Jay3 went on to thank his fans on Twitter for their support, stating “Never thought I’d be able to pay off my family’s debt in my life and I appreciate it.”

Fans were impressed by the act of kindness, showering the streamer with support.

One wrote, “That’s incredible! You and your family deserve it.” Another said, “Holy s*** dude! Good men raise good men. Happy you’re able to do this for your dad!”

