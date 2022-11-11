Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff.

Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.

Despite her high healing potential, many players take issue with their Moira teammates neglecting them to focus on damage, but sometimes it ends up evening out and the results are bizarre.

During a recent broadcast, Harbleu was respawning on Toronto’s New Queen Street Push map when he observed his Moira teammate and couldn’t believe what he was witnessing.

DPS Moira duel leaves OW2 streamer in awe

After seeing his own Moira and the enemy support tickling each other with their primary fire, subsequently restoring their own health in the process, Harbleu decided to take action.

As Wrecking Ball, the tank player stormed in and performed a Piledriver on the enemy Moira to eliminate her thanks to the distraction by his support ally.

“Yo, the bit bait!” he exclaimed after securing the frag and followed it up with some primary fire shots to take out the opposing Tracer.

Once the match was over and his team emerged victorious, the streamer checked the replay to see just how long the two engaged in their stalemate and was left totally perplexed.

In total, the two engaged in combat for just under half a minute and ended with both Moiras popping their Coalescence ultimates as if it was Dragon Ball Z and Gohan was fighting Cell in a Kamehameha struggle.

“You might not like it, but this is high-level Overwatch. This is Top 500. Listen, this is peak Overwatch,” he laughed. “That sh*t is so stupid.”

Harbleu did acknowledge that his team’s Moira actually helped by doing this because the opposing team’s support was playing well, so it ended up neutralizing her as a threat.

Luckily, the Overwatch 2 devs have indicated they have some plans to rework Moira in a future update, so we may not see these strange head-to-head matchups anymore once the changes go through.