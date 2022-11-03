Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match.

The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike.

Many would argue this represents a fair assessment of the user base, though most realize that not all community members engage in toxic behavior.

On some occasions, Overwatch faithful demonstrate a kindness that too often goes unnoticed. Fortunately, one person on the receiving end of such kindness saw fit to share their story with others.

Genji player’s compassion moves Overwatch 2 community

Reddit user VGA_RA said they recently had a bad day before hopping into a game of Overwatch 2. A rejection at a job interview left the Redditor feeling down, yet the kind gesture of another random player helped lift them up.

The original poster recounted that at the start of a match, some Genji main asked the chat how they were doing. VGA_RA, who played Mercy, explained why they felt “sad” at the time, to which the Genji responded by cheering on the whole team so the Mercy would feel better with a victory under their belt.

“We won, and before the match end[ed], he said that he hopes I feel a little bit better now.” The Redditor continued their post by thanking the stranger whose touching act “was something [they] really needed.”

VGA_RA/Reddit

While the Overwatch community catches a lot of heat for toxic behavior, the Reddit user wanted to share their story to “highlight the impact of showing some kindness and humanity.”

This wholesome post about a kind Genji player has warmed the hearts of many members of the Overwatch 2 subreddit.

Hopefully, it will inspire others to spread goodwill when interacting with fellow players.