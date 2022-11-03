Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture

An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match.
The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike.
Many would argue this represents a fair assessment of the user base, though most realize that not all community members engage in toxic behavior.
On some occasions, Overwatch faithful demonstrate a kindness that too often goes unnoticed. Fortunately, one person on the receiving end of such kindness saw fit to share their story with others.
Genji player’s compassion moves Overwatch 2 community
Reddit user VGA_RA said they recently had a bad day before hopping into a game of Overwatch 2. A rejection at a job interview left the Redditor feeling down, yet the kind gesture of another random player helped lift them up.
The original poster recounted that at the start of a match, some Genji main asked the chat how they were doing. VGA_RA, who played Mercy, explained why they felt “sad” at the time, to which the Genji responded by cheering on the whole team so the Mercy would feel better with a victory under their belt.
“We won, and before the match end[ed], he said that he hopes I feel a little bit better now.” The Redditor continued their post by thanking the stranger whose touching act “was something [they] really needed.”
While the Overwatch community catches a lot of heat for toxic behavior, the Reddit user wanted to share their story to “highlight the impact of showing some kindness and humanity.”
This wholesome post about a kind Genji player has warmed the hearts of many members of the Overwatch 2 subreddit.
Hopefully, it will inspire others to spread goodwill when interacting with fellow players.