Overwatch 2 players worried stats on the scoreboard will increase toxicity

Lawrence Scotti . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Overwatch 2 players have voiced concern that the overhauled scoreboard will lead to more toxicity as it now shows everybody’s stats mid-game.

With Overwatch 2’s official release just around the corner, long-time fans of the FPS are finally coming to terms with some of the bigger changes that the sequel will bring.

While Overwatch fans have enjoyed the beta so far, there is one specific change that has divided the player base more than others, that being the alterations to the game’s scoreboard.

Overwatch 2 players worried changes will boost toxicity

Reddit user Tecmoney make a post to the Overwatch subreddit a submission that instantly shot to the top.

They labeled the post, “Hot Take: The OW2 tab screen showing everyone’s stats reduces toxicity.”

Tecmoney explained further in the body of the submission, “In OW1 it’s difficult to truly tell who is performing and who isn’t. Which leads to accusations and calling people out.”

“In OW2 everyone knows exactly how everyone else is performing so there’s no need to call anyone out. I’ve had several games in OW2 where I could have sworn I was doing great and then I look at the tab screen and see I am underperforming compared to the rest of my team/the enemy team.”

Despite their hot take, many in the comments voiced concerns that making stats public knowledge mid-game would definitely increase player toxicity in Overwatch 2.

One user said, “Just you wait for “DPS, what are you doing only 2k damage?” and “Support 0 heal only damage?”

Another sarcastically noted, “I’m sure everyone in this wonderful loving community will use this screen in a nontoxic and polite way.”

With the game’s official launch nearing closing and closer, only time will tell if the scoreboard changes will actually cause players to be more negative towards each other.