Overwatch 2 players just found a way to get eliminations before a game even starts

An Overwatch 2 player has discovered a way to eliminate enemy heroes from the game before the match even starts.

Overwatch 2 has brought about fantastical new maps from all over the world into Blizzard’s hero shooter, each with its own unique designs and layouts. These often include their very own spawn rooms, containing various easter eggs and lore for the location. One such map is the Shambali Monastery introduced in Season 2, offering a wintery Nepalese escort map with high roofs and incredible architecture.

Article continues after ad

However, not everything is working quite as intended on this newer map. In fact, Overwatch 2 players have discovered a new way to eliminate enemies from the Shambali Monastery spawn, netting them some bonus kills before the match has even started.

A Junkrat player was able to find that whilst firing a specific angle on Shambali Monastery attack, they were able to lob their projectiles over the roof of the spawn. These projectiles ended up landing just outside of the attacker spawn, meaning any music-playing support loitering in the area could end up in some big trouble.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for Lucio, Junkrat’s projectiles still dealt the full damage despite the game not starting, meaning that the Lucio player was sent all the way back to their spawn room.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It appears that whilst scoring the elimination on the Lucio, the Junkrat player didn’t receive any ultimate charge for their damage dealt, meaning this exploit isn’t the most game-breaking. However, this has indicated to players that new maps in Overwatch 2 may have a similar exploit to this one.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Attackers have found an angle to fire Junkrat projectiles out of their spawn.

Players were sure to comment about being able to fire out of Dorado’s attacker spawn in Overwatch 1, which was fixed quite some time ago by Blizzard.

Alongside this, due to the architecture of Shambali Monastery, it’s unlikely other characters are able to replicate this exploit due to the nature of Junkrat’s projectiles.