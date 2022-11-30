Shambali confirmed as Overwatch 2’s newest Payload map coming in Season 2

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Blizzard unleashed the Season 2 trailer for Overwatch 2, confirming several content additions, including Shambali Monastery as a brand-new map.

The rollout of Overwatch 2 Season 1 introduced players to three new heroes – Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn – along with six maps and the Push PvP mode.

Still, the anticipation for Season 2’s upcoming release is nothing if not high. The tease of fresh content doesn’t serve as the sole reason for the hype, though.

Balance changes for a number of heroes, the likes of Junker Queen and Doomfist included, also have fans eager to get their hands on the seasonal update.

Shambali awaits in Overwatch 2’s forthcoming second season

The upcoming content add-ons sat at the forefront of today’s Season 2 trailer, however, chief among them being the new hero, Ramattra, and Shambali Monastery map.

Shambali, in particular, appears for a few seconds during the sneak peek, receiving special attention around the 26-second mark in the following post from Overwatch‘s Twitter account.

In terms of its general design, Overwatch 2’s Shambali locale appears to bear a lot in common with Nepal, an existing Control map.

In a blog post, Blizzard confirmed the map will indeed be a payload map with plenty of lore connected to Zenyatta and Ramattra.

Fortunately, the wait for these changes and others is nearly at an end. Blizzard plans to deploy Overwatch 2’s second season next week on Tuesday, December 6.

In addition to the new character and map, players can also look forward to a Zeus-themed Mythic Skin for Junker Queen, Christmas event, and Battle for Olympus LTM, the latter of which will arrive sometime in January 2023.