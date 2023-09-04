Overwatch 2 players furious as Blizzard quietly downgrades premium Orisa skin

Overwatch 2 players are furious after Blizzard quietly downgraded one of the custom features of the premium Forest Sprit Orisa skin.

Since Overwatch 2’s transition to a free-to-play model, players have been critical of the new shop and battle pass system. Skins in Overwatch 2 can cost players up to 1900 Overwatch Coins (approximately $19), starkly contrasting the prequel’s free loot box format.

Players have also taken issue with several skins that were released in Overwatch 2, with the community divided over the recent A-7000 Wargod Ana Mythic, in particular.

Article continues after ad

However, a recent skin change has the entire Overwatch community up in arms, due to the premium price tag attached to it, and the secrecy around its adjustment.

Article continues after ad

OW2 players lash out at Blizzard after Orisa skin loses custom spear

The Forest Spirit Orisa boasts an Earthen design that any nature lover would adore. The skin also came with a unique spear when moved to Overwatch 2, giving a more primal look in comparison to the original one.

This skin was quietly changed in a recent patch, removing the unique spear and replacing it with the original once more, and players are not happy.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user xRetz slammed Blizzard after grabbing the Forest Spirit Orisa months prior to the change, labeling the new spear as an “epic scam.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“The entire reason I bought the Forest Spirit Orisa skin was because it had a custom javelin. A few months later (now), they reverted it back to a basic reskin. Epic scam, Blizzard… $15 well spent.”

Article continues after ad

Other players chimed in with more criticism for other Orisa skins. One in particular was frustrated with the demon skin, questioning why the color of the javelin doesn’t match the skin itself.

Article continues after ad

Another user expressed their relief that they quit prior to Overwatch 2’s launch, stating that the new skin prices were “insane”.

“So glad I gave up at OW1. $15 for a skin? $25? That’s insane,” they claimed.

There’s still potential for Blizzard to revert the change sometime in the near future, but with some players’ trust broken, it may not be enough to satiate the community’s anger.