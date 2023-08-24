Overwatch 2 players call for Pharah to stop being “bullied”

As one of the game’s top Damage Heroes, Overwatch 2, and Pharah have an interesting relationship. She’s incredibly powerful and becomes even more destructive with the right Support assistance. Sometimes though, she comes under fire, and players have called for people, mainly the devs, to stop bullying her.

Overwatch 2 is absolutely packed with a ton of Damage Heroes. Some have mighty rifles, some like to bounce exploding grenades off of walls, and Pharah can fly and rain down justice from above. She’s not a complex character to use, but it doesn’t mean she’s not deadly in the right hands.

According to Overbuff, she sits comfortably in the middle when it comes to pick rates. So she gets more than enough love. One reason for her purported lack of quality might be her Ultimate. Many players have picked up on this over the years, also because it seems that Blizzard themselves mock her.

As a result, justice is coming from the surface with the OW2 community debating about petitioning to stop the character from being bullied.

Pharah being bulled in Overwatch 2 gameplay reveals?

It’s become a running joke at this point that every time there’s a new gameplay reveal trailer for a fresh-faced Hero, Blizzard mocks Overwatch 2’s Pharah as the new Hero always shrugs off her Ultimate and kills her.

Her ‘Barrage’ Ultimate allows the character to fire a series of impactful missiles in quick succession on a concentrated area. It’s not the worst ult in the game, but many consider it to be one of the weaker ones.

“Let’s sign a petition together to stop Pharah getting bullied in every Hero gameplay reveal,” said Reddit user LCO_MaxInk, and explained: “Blizzard knows her ulti sucks, and they prove it in every Hero gameplay reveal.”

A compilation video also accompanied the post. It features umpteen reveal trailers from Ramattra to Sigma to the newest Hero – Illari. Everyone is the same, Pharah does her Ult, and Pharah gets shot down and killed.

“Wow, that is comical how many times that’s happened,” said one comment, another person added: “Holy s**t this is hilarious. Average Pharah experience though, spot on.” Interestingly, many players actually enjoy the regularity of it with one user explaining: “I’ll start a petition to keep this happening.”

Which side of the fence do you fall on? Should the devs leave Overwatch 2’s Pharah alone? Or should a petition be forthcoming? While you decide, also make sure to check out the ongoing player investigation into why Overwatch 2 water is so deadly.