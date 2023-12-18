Overwatch 2 players baffled by pro’s insanely long Ranked queue time

Overwatch 2 players were left baffled by a pro’s insanely long queue time, only to be dodged after a 6-hour queue time.

When it comes to most players’ queue time, around 15 minutes is most likely the longest, you’ll come across, especially around the silver to diamond ranks, which is the average rank.

But as you go higher into the top ranks, especially around the Grandmaster to Top 500 mark, where there are fewer players, you’ll find many streamers and pros in queues for up to 30 minutes to an hour.

However, a pro was stuck in a queue for such an absurdly long time, so long it left many players baffled, only to end in disappointment.

Overwatch pro, and 2023’s OWL MVP Jeong-wan “SOMEONE” Ham, was stuck in a ranked queue for a jaw-dropping 6 hours and 50 minutes in the Korean servers.

His pinned message in his Twitch chat read, translated from Korean, “Won’t unpin it until I get a match, going for Guinness World Record.”

SOMEONE did eventually get a game, much to his satisfaction, and you can hear him shouting down his mic in happiness of finally getting a game after a near seven-hour wait.

However, after finally getting out of queue hell, a player on the enemy team immediately left the game barely a minute getting into the lobby, making the server close the game, much to SOMEONE’s complete anger.

“Jesus, that’s approaching OCE queue lengths. Poor bastard,” wrote a commenter on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit on SOMEONE’s insane queue time. “They can’t find a worthy opponent for his raw power,” wrote another player.

“Time to queue West Coast,” wrote Bad Pachimari to SOMEONE’s tweet on the insane queue, which is where many top Korean and OCE players tend to queue despite the high ping.

So if you ever feel your Competitive queues are way too long, just be happy you weren’t stuck in a near seven-hour queue like SOMEONE.