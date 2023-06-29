Overwatch 2 players exploit out-of-map bug and discover a whole world

A player has discovered a gap on Oasis in Overwatch 2 that doesn’t have a border and discovered just how intricate the map is.

Overwatch players who’ve been playing for over seven years know the game’s maps intimately. Most will know where health packs are, which flanks go where, as well as the average expected flow of a map.

Article continues after ad

Since the launch of Overwatch 2, players have been getting a decent stream of new maps to explore and learn. In fact, next season we will be getting two with the new Flashpoint game mode. However, for the old maps that were imported from Overwatch 1, many know them like the back of their hands.

However, we only get a small view of the in-game world, and in the chaos of battle, it can be easy to forget just how big and beautiful the world of Overwatch is.

Article continues after ad

That’s why, thanks to a new exploit, players are seeing the broader world of one of the game’s older maps.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players are shocked at seeing all of Overwatch 2’s Oasis

In a Reddit post, user Birnendealer showed off an aerial view of the entire Oasis map. As a Control map, there are three smaller maps players frequent throughout a game. Thanks to the exploit though, you can see they are each part of a much larger connected space.

Article continues after ad

If you’d like a tutorial on how to do this in a custom game or want to see more of the map, user TeamColtra shared a video of the process. In the video, you can see just how big and intricately detailed the map is, especially in areas that you would never see except for exploits like this.

“Only now I realized that Oasis is an actual oasis”, one user remarked, as many are now realizing this is a super city structure in the middle of the desert. Another added: “Honestly knowing they’re all laid out like this adds something to the maps I didn’t know I needed.”

Article continues after ad

This really does help show off the artistry and attention to detail Overwatch has when approaching its world. This, along with many other maps in the game, really are amazing spaces. It’s nice when exploits like these allow players to go in and fully appreciate them.