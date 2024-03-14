Overwatch 2 mid-season 9 patch buffs quality of life feature to reduce toxicity

Overwatch 2’s mid-season 9 patch introduced a major buff to the avoid as teammate feature, giving players more room to combat toxicity and avoid negative teammates.

The most recent season of Overwatch 2 has introduced some of the largest changes the hero shooter has ever seen. From the rework of projectile sizes to the increased hero health pools to the new DPS passive, the game is a completely different battlefield from previous seasons.

With such large changes, the meta has also shifted drastically. Favoring heroes with good survivability, as players can’t rely on healing to keep them alive anymore. Developer Blizzard has been hard at work ensuring the game remains somewhat balanced, with all the heroes being viable for players to choose.

The most recent mid-season patch for Season 9 saw a heap of changes to roughly half the heroes. And while most players are happy to see a new update, some were more interested in the quality of life update Blizzard gifted players.

Overwatch 2 introduced a fourth slot in the avoid as a teammate option. This allows players to avoid toxic teammates from being in their games in the future. Before the patch, this feature was limited to 3 slots, with a fourth one greatly assisting those who want to keep their Overwatch experience safe.

“I’m glad they added the 4th slot in this patch >.<” one user reported via Twitter.

This new feature will be particularly useful for when players are climbing the ranks in the revamped competitive mode. A place where players tend to get a bit more heated and toxicity crops up more often.

Hopefully, this is just the start of the improvements Blizzard has in mind and that even more arrive later down the line.