Overwatch 2 is releasing Moira’s “best skin yet” and players are blown away

Overwatch 2 players have lost their minds over a new ‘Wicked Moira’ skin that fans say is her best cosmetic ever.

As the Overwatch League’s 2023 season begins next week, an amazing new Moira skin is expected to be released to celebrate OWL’s return.

Ahead of the season’s start on April 27, screenshots of the skin were posted to social media showing it off – and Moira mains are eager to get their hands on the exclusive skin.

The ‘Wicked’ Moira skin pays homage to the Evil Queen from Snow White with her regal attire, crown, and sinister sneer that fits the Overwatch 2 hero perfectly.

Overwatch 2 players amazed by Wicked Moira skin

In a post on Reddit showing off screenshots of the new skin, users voiced their approval and were absolutely in love with the design.

“In my opinion, it’s her best skin so far. Absolutely beautiful skin, and whoever designed this understood the assignment!” one player commented.

“Fully visible weapon. Fitting cosmetic design. Phenomenal overall,” said another.

Of course, there were some down-bad fans in the comments as well, with one saying: “I want to feel her nails on my prostate.”

Hey, we’re not going to judge… especially in a community where one Overwatch fan wrote an entire essay on the prevalence of heroes with skins that show feet. You do you.

How to unlock Wicked Moira Overwatch 2 skin

The skin isn’t in the store yet, but it’s expected that it will be available in the Overwatch League portion of the shop which players will be able to access from the main menu.

The skin will likely cost fans 300 OWL Tokens, which players can either purchase with real-world currency or earn by watching Overwatch League matches on YouTube with a connected BattleNet account.

Despite the skin being an OWL exclusive, the good news is it is technically free if you just tune into the live broadcast and collect tokens.

To learn more about Overwatch League tokens and unlocking new skins, be sure to check out our guide.