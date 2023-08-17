Overwatch 2 devs set to literally “buff” one particular Brigitte skin

Overwatch 2’s devs are set to quite literally buff Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin after player outcries at her lack of muscles in comparison to older appearances.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is in full effect in-game with the PvE missions arriving and many skins to go along with it to build up characters’ lore.

However, many players pointed out a gripe with the appearance of Brigitte in a particular PvE mission, Gothenburg. In that during cutscenes, she appears to be missing the muscles that she has had in previous story appearances.

And it seems the devs have heard the player’s outcry about her missing muscles as they have now revealed that Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin is getting buff.

In a now-deleted tweet by Senior Character Artist Rakan Khamash, he said, “Okay! Yall has been saying Brigitte’s skin needed the muscles back, and I agree. Next update she will have ’em.”

Attached to his tweet was a before and after comparison of Brigitte’s “buffs”, with her arms now visibly more muscular than her current version. This should make the new skin look more consistent with her older appearance.

As for when it will arrive in the game, it is currently unclear when the next OW2 update may arrive. It may come in the mid-season patch or may come as part of a regular bug fix update sooner, we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

The community’s reaction was joy at Brigitte now having her muscles back, with one user on the Brigitte mains subreddit jokingly saying, “Brigitte getting giga buffed we love to see it.”

Meanwhile, others were a bit more sarcastic, saying, “That’s the only buff they’ll ever be giving Brigitte.”Brigitte got a nerf in the Season 6 patch which lowered her shield health and increased ult cost.