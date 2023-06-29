Overwatch 2 6v6 Workshop mode looks to restore Blizzard’s original hero shooter

An Overwatch 2 6v6 Workshop mode is here with the goal of restoring Blizzard’s original hero shooter by reverting it back to its previous version before the sequel arrived.

When Overwatch first released, it had introduced many innovative ideas to the FPS space. One such feature was its 6v6 size, pitting six unique heroes on both sides of the field.

Eventually Overwatch trimmed down, pivoting to 5v5 with the release of its sequel. However, with the switch also came a lot of changes to many hero mechanics. In fact, some heroes even swapped to different roles entirely.

Now, with a Workshop Mode created by player, ecksdee, they’ve decided to create a workshop mode to emulate the original experience of Overwatch.

In their post to the Overwatch subreddit, they explained their intent with the mode, saying, “I noticed there’s quite a demand for playing 6v6 Overwatch in Overwatch 2, but there weren’t any good Workshop implementations. So, I started one.”

And in the Workshop Mode, we can see many big and small features which were once prevalent in Overwatch. Such as adding back the old Tank health bars, including normal health/armor/shield ratio, and upping back ult charges.

Included are various reverts of Reinhardt, Zarya, Brigette, and more, as they edge closer to their original stats. However, as the creator points out, there’s still a lot to work on.

For one, many of the heroes which were reworked during the transition are currently disabled until they can figure out how to re-enable them. So unfortunately for old Orisa fans, you can’t experience her previous glory days with the original kit.

And there are many other changes that are still in the works, with the creator still working on implementing Bastion’s self-repair ability, which was an important mechanic in OW1 before it was replaced by a grenade in OW2.

If you would like to have a look at the Workshop Mode for yourself, below is the main build and staging build codes:

Main build: KHTG0

Staging build: ESMXJ