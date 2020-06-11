Mindblowing Overwatch streamer dominates with racing wheel controller

Twitch streamer Req_OW is a Grand Master ranked Overwatch player who has been experimenting with a new way to play the game: a racing wheel controller, and has actually been having some success with it.

Overwatch, like most FPS games, is best played with a keyboard and mouse or some sort of standard controller for console gurus, but Req has flipped the script and has taken to using a full racing wheel setup to try to get a new account as high as his main.

Req, whose SR peak is 4450 in Overwatch, has been trying to get Grand Master on his wheel account which has amusingly been dubbed “Wheel.”

Speaking to Dexerto, he explained how he uses a program called Joy2Key to hook up the wheel to his computer and emulate a keyboard.

According to the streamer, he used the wheel itself to change the axis, W is the accelerator, the pedals underneath are shoot, right click is the break, while the shifter is used to go backwards, left and right.

Thus far, the bizarre controller setup has yielded interesting results, to say the least with Req placing in gold for support and silver for DPS, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his share of highlights along the way.

While playing as Moira, the streamer managed to score a sextuple team kill with some help from a Damage Orb and the Coalescence Ultimate. Some players go their whole Overwatch careers without earning a sextuple kill, so for the player to do so with a wheel as a controller is, needless to say, extraordinary.

He’s also had some success with Junkrat and amusingly had a neat clip where he scored a triple kill with his Ultimate ‘Riptire.’

This isn’t the first Overwatch streamer to stun opponents with a unique setup. As Dexerto previously reported, YouTuber Insertcontrollerhere made a fully-functioning controller out of a cup and salt.

Additionally, someone even managed to transform a Nintendo Power Glove into a controller for Overwatch to show off their Sombra skills. There’s no telling what other strange creations we’ll see in the future, especially once Overwatch 2 is finally released.