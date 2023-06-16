Is the Overwatch League in Spider-Man? Fans convinced logo spotted in Across the Spider-Verse

The Overwatch League Logo has been found in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse… or has it? Let’s find out.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the biggest entertainment hits of the year. That’s not surprising considering the massive success of the first film. The sequel has seemingly defied the odds though, matching, potentially even beating the first outing depending on who you ask.

With a story spanning multiplie universes, there are references all over the film. However, players think they have found a truly surprising one – the Overwatch League logo.

The discovery was pointed out by Azurae, a Path to Pro DPS player. They posted an image on Twitter of the logo from a scene in the film which does appear to show the league’s logo.

The similarity even had the League’s official Twitter commenting, suggesting that it was a match. However, is it actually Tracer’s silhouette from the logo that makes an appearance here?

Is the OWL logo really in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Now, it’s worth pointing out that the logo is not exactly the same as the Overwatch League’s. Most strikingly, the Orange and Black appear to have been swapped. Also, the figure doesn’t quite match Tracer’s physique or hair, though both are in relatively the same pose.

Even if the two logos are not the same, the similarities are striking. While not an exact Overwatch League logo, it certainly seems to pay homage or be trying to evoke the league. Especially as Ganke, whose room this is, is an avid gamer, as seen by him playing games in this scene. It’s certainly possible he could be a fan of OWL.

Joe Brady/Blizzard Is the Overwatch League canon in Spider-Man now?

Regardless, it seems that even if the logo was used as the starting point of reference, enough has been changed to avoid legal repercussions.

One reason that Sony might be trepidatious about adding OWL’s logo to their hit film is the impending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft. Overwatch is a flagship game for Blizzard, so promoting a brand that may soon be under the wing of one of Sony’s major competitors probably isn’t in their best interest.

Regardless, it does seem like a piece of the Overwatch League has made it into the many alternate dimensions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Though, it has been a little garbled in the transition. With the Mid-Season Madness tournament currently underway, I wonder who Miles is supporting. Sadly, NYXL didn’t make it to the tournament. I like to think he looks up to that original Season 1 team with a lot of reverence though.