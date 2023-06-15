How to watch Overwatch World Cup qualifiers & earn free skins: schedule, teams, more

For the first time since 2019, 16 nations will compete in the Overwatch World Cup for a chance to walk away with the lion’s share of a crowdfunded prize pool. Before we reach the LAN finals, here’s everything you need to know about the qualifying stage.

We are just about halfway through the 2023 Overwatch League season, as the Midseason Madness in Seoul is just around the corner. The league’s six best teams will face off in a three-day tournament, which will crown a mid-season champion before the start of the Summer season.

The OWL isn’t the only competition in town, as 40 teams are gearing up to battle it out in the Overwatch World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Let’s jump right into everything fans need to know before the upcoming event.

Overwatch World Cup qualifiers schedule

The Overwatch World Cup Qualifiers take place from June 22-July 2. Here are the start times for every region.

APAC: 10 pm PST, 1 am EST, 5 am GMT

10 pm PST, 1 am EST, 5 am GMT EMEC: 6 am PST, 9 am EST, 1 pm GMT

6 am PST, 9 am EST, 1 pm GMT AMER: 2 pm PST, 5 pm EST, 9 pm GMT

Where to watch the Overwatch World Cup qualifiers

Fans can watch matches on the official PlayOverwatch Twitch and YouTube channels as well as the Overwatch Contenders Twitch and YouTube channels.

Activision Blizzard is also allowing streamers and content creators to co-stream the event if they use a specific title and hashtag while streaming.

Title: Overwatch World Cup 2023 Watch Party

Hashtag: #OWWCstreamteam

Overwatch World Cup viewer rewards

Overwatch 2 players will be able to earn rewards by watching the Overwatch World Cup qualifiers on Twitch.

All users need to do is connect their Battle.net accounts to Twitch and tune in to earn rewards. Here is an official list of all of the rewards.

Watch 2 hours to earn the World Cup 2023 spray

Watch 2 hours to earn the World Cup 2023 player icon

Watch 4 hours to earn the Winston World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Wrecking Ball World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Zenyatta World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Ramattra World Cup home and away skins

World Cup qualifiers teams

AMER A AMER B APAC A APAC B EMEC A EMEC B Canada Argentina Chinese Taipei Australia Belgium Germany Costa Rica Brazil Hong Kong India France Norway Guatemala Chile Indonesia Malaysia Great Britain Poland Mexico Colombia Japan New Zealand Italy Saudi Arabia Puerto Rico Peru Philippines Singapore Netherlands Sweeden USA Ecuador South Korea Thailand Spain Turkey N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Switzerland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iceland

That’s everything we know about the World Cup Qualifiers. Make sure to check out the rest of our Overwatch esports coverage.