How to play Call of Duty's Domination game mode in Overwatch

One of the most iconic multiplayer modes in Call of Duty history has now made its way to Overwatch. Thanks to one crafty team of Workshop creators, here’s how you can join in on the action.

Domination drops three flags onto any given map and tasks players with controlling them over time. Many iterations have come and gone over the years, as countless FPS titles have looked to build on its success.

Destiny 2’s Crucible features ‘Control’ with a slight alteration in Iron Banner, while Battlefield features its own take on the mode with Conquest Domination. Plenty more have featured the classic playlist and now the Overwatch community can enjoy the explosive mode as well.

With the possibilities of the Workshop, players have authentically recreated Domination in Overwatch. Here’s how it all works in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter.

Labeled as ‘Conquest,’ this community creation from 'CactusPuppy' drops three zones around various King of the Hill maps. Oasis and Lijiang Tower are two on display as opposing teams duke it out for control.

No different to other objective-based game types, a progress bar is displayed as teams capture various objectives. The more zones your team controls, the faster you’re likely to win. Holding all three even leads to a ‘Power Play’ just like Destiny 2’s Iron Banner.

With just one zone in control, enemy eliminations are worth a single point. This is doubled and then tripled with two and three zones in control respectively. Securing an objective for your team also awards a point in itself.

During a Power Play, zones remain locked for a brief period of time. Giving one team a chance to secure a huge boost. It’s entirely up to you and your team just how you’ll play things out. Holding two flags and locking down enemy spawns is often a popular strategy in competitive Call of Duty, for instance.

Any mix of heroes is possible through the edit function, and you can even set teams to 5v5 in order to mirror the Call of Duty experience. You can jump into this mode today with the Workshop code: NNKWC.

This isn’t the first time that staples from the Call of Duty franchise have made their way to Overwatch. Treyarch’s iconic Zombies mode was also brought back to life through the Workshop.

While there are limitations on what’s possible, almost every Call of Duty mode could be made playable in some capacity. It’s only a matter of time until the next big recreation pops up in Overwatch.