Blizzard gives into Overwatch 2 player demands by acknowledging pleas to see Kiriko on her bike

The Overwatch 2 player base has rejoiced after Blizzard added a spray that finally depicted Kiriko on her bike in the recent Summer Games update.

One of the best parts about Overwatch 2 is the customization that players have. From plentiful skins to golden weapons to highlight intros and more, there are a bunch of ways to express yourself in Overwatch 2. A lesser-known and arguably more annoying way of expressing yourself is through the game’s many many voice lines, which are often spammed mercilessly before the match starts.

Some of these voice lines have become well-known memes by the community, such as Doomfist’s “And they say” line and Genji’s “Mada Mada” voice lines. None, however, are quite as iconic as Kiriko on her bike. Released with Overwatch 2 the support hero Kiriko would not stop touting about how good she was on her bike, everywhere you went, Kiriko players would spam the line “Wait til you see me on my bike”.

Fortunately, the wait is over for Overwatch 2 players, as Blizzard has finally graced the community, to a degree, by introducing a glimpse of Kiriko on her bike.

Overwatch 2 players finally see Kiriko on her bike… kind of

Overwatch 2 fans are absolutely elated to see that Kiriko finally received her aforementioned bike, giving the player the opportunity to see her on her bike. Albeit, Kiriko unfortunately didn’t receive a huge nod to her bike in this update in the form of an emote or a new skin, but was rather aptly given a cycling spray to celebrate this year’s Summer Games event.

“We’ve been waiting for this one!” one commenter stated in response.

Some players were surprised to see it as an actual bike, and not a motorcycle like many had thought previously.

“This whole time she was talking about a bicycle? Bruh,” a user questioned.

Many are hoping Blizzard goes above and beyond the meme, introducing an emote or more to really highlight Kiriko’s biking talents in future. But for now, this is a first step in devs acknowledging one of the most amusing talking points in the community of late.

With Kiriko’s bike finally in the game, perhaps Blizzard may lean toward the player base, giving them a bicycle Kiriko skin sometime in the future.