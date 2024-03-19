“Receiver” Netflix Documentary: How to watch, who is featured, & more

Netflix has announced they will stream “Receiver,” a documentary-style series highlighting elite NFL pass catchers.

The documentary will provide in-depth coverage of Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle during the 2023-24 NFL campaign.

“Receiver” promises to show extensive behind-the-scenes looks at what a star player does on and off the field.

The new series will air on Netflix with NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions helming the project. That is the same team that brought NFL fans the much-acclaimed “Quarterback” series in 2023.

Here is everything we know about “Receiver.”

Netflix has not announced an exact release date for “Receiver,” but it is confirmed to be coming in the summer of 2024.

Article continues after ad

Where can I watch Receiver?

“Receiver” will be available exclusively on Netflix for paid subscribers.

Is there a trailer for Receiver?

No. Netflix hasn’t released a trailer for the upcoming documentary yet. However, they did send out some posters featuring the star-studded cast of NFL pass catchers.

Article continues after ad

Who will feature in Netflix’s Receiver?

Three-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams headlines the group, as the Raiders standout has been a difference-maker for a decade in the NFL.

Many NFL fans claim Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the league — not Adams. “JJetta” also has a lively personality built for television.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a 2023 first-team All-Pro after witnessing a breakout campaign for the Detroit Lions. Brown hosts a popular NFL podcast, as well.

Article continues after ad

Deebo Samuel is the first of two San Francisco 49ers. Samuel is a dual-threat weapon, spending time as a running back and wide receiver for the Niners.

George Kittle rounds out the list. He’s notably a tight end in the NFL — not a wide receiver. But he’s a worthy exception, given Kittle’s pass-catching prowess and big-time personality.

What are NFL fans saying about Receiver?

While some fans have pushed back on the notion of Kittle on the show, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive online.

Article continues after ad

The “Quarterback” series was well-received last year, and NFL fans are eager to see what “Receiver” has in store for them.