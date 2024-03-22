When will Russell Westbrook return from injury?

Russell Westbrook has missed the Los Angeles Clippers’ last 10 games with a fractured left hand. In that span, the Clippers have gone 5-5. When will the nine-time All-Star return from injury?

Westbrook got hurt against the Washington Wizards on March 1. He had played in 79 consecutive NBA games beforehand.

The 35-year-old point guard is now progressing in rehab after undergoing surgery and recent comments from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard give encouraging light to his outlook.

How did Russell Westbrook break his hand?

Westbrook got hurt after trying to steal the ball from Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole in the second quarter of their game in early March.

While there was concern that this injury could keep Westbrook out for an extended period of time, he is expected to return to the floor before the playoffs start.

In a March 11 episode of “Podcast P,” George said that Westbrook was progressing well despite the elongated time frame.

“He doing good I checked up on him yesterday actually and spirits are high…He’s superhuman bro,” George said.

“Brodie” has not had MVP-caliber output since joining the Clippers, but his versatile play has given a new element to L.A.’s offense.

The floor general will bring his 4.4 assists and one steal per game back to a Clippers scoring attack he’s amplified in his short tenure.

Kawhi Leonard also spoke on how the team feels Westbrook’s absence.

“He’s another guy that comes in with energy, giving us a fast pace… Another defender, another scorer. We definitely miss him,” Leonard said.

Clippers fans miss Westbrook and his energy as well. The team is No. 28 in assists without his services. They’ve slightly regressed in fast break scoring as Leonard pointed out.

Once Westbrook comes back, the Clippers will have a much stronger starting five capable of competing in a stacked Western Conference just in time for the postseason.

