Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. Smith agree with viral DJ Burns Jr. NFL takes

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith are on board with the idea of NC State center DJ Burns taking a shot at the NFL if his basketball career ends in college.

Burns went viral after many college basketball pundits commented on his NFL-ready body. The 6-foot-9 center weighs 275 pounds and has the physique of a professional lineman.

While it may seem like an April Fool’s joke to many basketball observers, there are plenty in the football world who are giving it serious consideration. Among them is former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

Sharpe went on ESPN “First Take” and commented on the big man after his performance against Duke on Sunday. He hilariously said that he could get Burns pro training in preparation for a career on the gridiron.

“Hey, Stephen A. If the NBA doesn’t work out for DJ, hey, guess what, get a kick slide. I know some people. I can call Willy Anderson. He can work with you. You could be a tackle,” Sharpe exclaimed. “There have been a lot of basketball players that transitioned into the NFL, and made great careers.”

NFL projections are not just talking points. Burns is actually garnering interest from several teams around the league, as Reese’s Senior Bowl’s executive director Jim Nagy shared on X today.

Burns has led the No. 11 Wolfpack to an 80-67 upset over No. 6 Texas Tech and a 79-73 win over No. 14 Oakland. He helped NC State steal a 67-58 win against No. 2 Marquette in the Sweet 16 and a defining 76-64 victory over No. 4 Duke in the Elite Eight.

The 23-year-old senior has bullied his way in the interior throughout the 2024 NCAA tournament. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game for NC State.

March Madness’ breakout star is not currently projected to be taken in the first or second rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, if he can dethrone fellow tournament star Zach Edey and Purdue in the Final Four and win the championship, he could garner looks as an undrafted free agent or for the 2024 NBA Summer League. In any event, the NFL would be a lucrative fallback option for Burns if he’s interested.