Outrageous NBA jersey swap goes viral for all the wrong reasons

It has become customary for players to swap jerseys after an NBA game. But Gradey Dick and Anthony Black’s swap went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Gradey Dick is a former Kansas Jayhawk who went in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft to the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony Black played his college ball in Arkansas before becoming a first-round pick for the Orlando Magic in the same 2023 draft class.

Following a Raptors loss to the Magic, the two players decided to swap jerseys. And it sparked some outrageous fan reactions on social media.

Hilarious NBA jersey swap goes viral on social media

Immediately after the game, Dick and Black found each other on the court and offered one another their jerseys. The two then posed for a photo.

Article continues after ad

The mixture of their last names led to a hilarious image, which brought some memorable reactions online.

In a post-game clip, Black runs up to a cameraman, telling them to record the jersey swap, indicating that the players knew exactly what they were doing.

Article continues after ad

The official Orlando Magic X account posted a picture of the jersey swap, but they have since deleted it.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith even got involved by quoting the now-deleted post with, “Good lord.”

Barstool Sports sent out a picture of the jersey swap on Instagram, and Gradey Dick himself commented on it.

Dick replied, “Whoopsie,” leading to many NBA fans liking the comment and sending laughing emojis his way.

Article continues after ad

These two young players had fun with their last names, which resulted in a classic moment that quickly went viral and began trending on social media.

NBA fans are already joking about which players Gradey Dick could swap jerseys with next. Nasir Little and Derrick White were just two of the names brought up by fans.