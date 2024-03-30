NBA fans torn on Bradley Beal theory that could help Suns reach Finals

The NBA community is divided over Bradley Beal’s revived role as point guard of the Phoenix Suns. Some believe that the floor general can help the Suns win the 2024 NBA Finals, while others are mocking him for being washed.

Beal has been stricken with injuries for much of the 2023-24 season. He’s missed 39 games thus far. However, he’s played in the Suns’ last 15 contests.

Phoenix is 8-7 since he returned to the lineup. On the other hand, he’s allowed Devin Booker to transition back to the shooting guard spot and has fed Booker and Kevin Durant the ball well.

Article continues after ad

Albeit, NBA Twitter is split on Beal’s ability to galvanized the offense to a Finals berth in the West.

Some fans raved about the sacrifice Beal has made offensively. They believe it has prevented a logjam between the three dynamic scorers and will help the Suns get over the hump in a competitive Western Conference.

Article continues after ad

Other fans view the former three-time All-Star’s 17.7 points per game and injury record as a sign that he’s washed. They don’t see Beal as being the same star he was years ago for the Washington Wizards.

Some are even lamenting the Suns for bringing him on board this season and named other players that could be doing a better job in his role at the present.

Article continues after ad

The truth of the matter is, the Suns are 8-20 when they get out-assisted by their opponents. Distribution has been their most glaring hole this year.

If Beal can stay on the court for the remainder of the regular season and avoid injury in the playoffs, he could be the x-factor that helps Phoenix best the strong field out West.

For now, the franchise has reason to be encouraged with his 49.8 percent connect rate from the field, 38.2 percent marker from the three-point line and his strong 5.1-2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio. The 30-year-old’s supporters can use that as a trump card over his naysayers.

Article continues after ad