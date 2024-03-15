NBA fans mock Charles Barkley for brutal Chicago Bulls comments

NBA fans came at Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley for going below the belt and dissing the Chicago Bulls on the most recent episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

Barkley claimed that the Bulls would not be able to win this year’s March Madness tournament against collegiate-level competition.

The slight came in the aftermath of Chicago’s 126-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. It marked the Bulls’ third loss in their last four games.

Seeing that the Bulls have struggled to find any success with their All-Star trio this year, the NBA analyst took things a step further by degrading their ability to compete as professionals. Fans saw this as an opportunity to remind “Chuck” of his shortcomings as a player.

Article continues after ad

Charles Barkley’s Bulls dig brings up past failures

The former 1993 NBA MVP reacted to Chicago’s highlights down the stretch of their loss to L.A. He felt compelled to say this, as NBA on TNT shared on X:

Article continues after ad

“The Bulls could not win March Madness. They’d be the No. 4 seed.” Barkley hilariously claimed.

When Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith checked him on his comments, Barkley made it more about the team than their best players, chiefly DeMar DeRozan:

“No, I’m talking about the sum of their parts,” Barkley clarified when asked if there was a better college basketball player right now than DeRozan.

The inflammatory remark was more for laughs than for legitimate critique. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Suns great did bring the Bulls’ underwhelming success to the light.

Article continues after ad

In response, fans took the golden opportunity to clap back at Barkley on X, while others joined in on the laughs:

Barkley did not come away from his comments unscathed. At the least, Barkley’s biggest supporters are ready for his upcoming March Madness coverage.

The comical dig comes as Selection Sunday approaches on March 17. Barkley is a mainstay in tournament coverage and is sure to deliver more gems like his Bulls critique once play begins on March 19.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.