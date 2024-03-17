Miami Heat fans go berserk over Bam Adebayo’s game-winning buzzer beater

Miami Heat fans went berserk after Bam Adebayo sunk a walk-off buzzer-beater against the lowly Detroit Pistons in a crucial NBA match.

The Heat entered as the eighth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference. But they were only a game behind the Pacers for the sixth seed.

A loss to the Pistons would have been detrimental to the team’s hopes of making the postseason without competing in the play-in tournament.

However, the Heat’s lone All-Star, Bam Adebayo, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a heroic three-pointer at the buzzer.

Heat fans react to shocking Adebayo buzzer beater

With the game knotted at 101 with mere seconds remaining, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham couldn’t connect on an open three-point attempt.

Miami brought down the rebound, hurried the ball upcourt, and hit Adebayo in stride. He nailed the shot from deep as the clock expired.

It was a true shocker for those in attendance, as Adebayo had only made three shots from beyond the arc the entire 2023-24 campaign.

The Heat bench rushed to Adebayo and embraced its leader. And the passionate Miami fan base did the same on social media.

A fan pointed out that three of Adebayo’s four three-pointers on the year have come in the past three games.

Bally Heat celebrated the game-winning shot vs. Detroit by making an Eminem reference.

Other fans lit up victory cigars to celebrate the Heat’s exhilarating walk-off win.

This win marks the team’s 37th regular season victory. It moves them up to the seventh seed in the East.

The Heat have 15 games to continue their ascension up the standings and avoid having to compete in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Adebayo’s game-winner could serve as invaluable momentum down the stretch as Miami hopes to claim a top-six seed.