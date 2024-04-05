There are many NBA players that have religious ties. One religion in particular, the Jehovah’s Witnesses, has its share of devotees in the league.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses is a Christian denomination that hold distinct beliefs according to the Holy Bible. They believe that there is one God, named Jehovah, and stray away from doctrines such as the Trinity and the belief that Jesus Christ was God in the flesh.

The popular belief system is one of many that are prevalent in a NBA that has been a bastion for progressivism in the modern era. The league has allowed players to express their voice regarding faith and many other social topics.

With that has come support and blowback. Amid the sensitive climate around publicly avowing religious ties, here are the stars who are openly proud of being Jehovah’s Witnesses.

How many NBA players are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

There is currently only one NBA player that is a Jehovah’s Witness, Philadelphia 76ers center Dewayne Dedmon. He was raised in the Christian sect.

Are there any retired NBA players who are Jehovah’s Witnesses?

There are several retired players that belong to the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Though the exact number is uncertain, former Seattle SuperSonics Sixth Man of the Year Detlef Schrempf, Indiana Pacers All-Star Danny Granger and Pacers point guard Darren Collison are among around a dozen reported players that were open about their faith during their playing careers.

Who is the most well known Jehovah’s Witness in NBA history?

The most well-known Jehovah’s Witness to have played in the NBA was A.C. Green. The Los Angeles Lakers’ three-time champion was a staunch advocate for his faith. His profession was widely publicized when he revealed that he practiced abstinence throughout his professional career, and did so until 2002, a year after his retirement.

Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe in sex before marriage, hence why Green held back throughout much of his adulthood.