xQc’s hilarious face scan streak returns as NBA 2K24 fails him for fifth year running

xQc’s hilariously inaccurate face scan streak returns as NBA 2K24 has failed him once again for the fifth year running.

NBA 2K24’s hotly anticipated release had a few hiccups out the gate, but fans of the series should be happy to know that much of the features we’ve come to love in 2K are still preserved, and that goes for the charming yet ever-inaccurate face scan.

When creating your own NBA character from scratch, MyPlayer allows you to take a scan of your face and then attempts to recreate it automatically in the character maker.

However, as many players have learned over the years, it’s not exactly the most accurate tool when creating your own character. Despite its historical flaws, 2K Games still bundled the feature into this year’s annual release, and xQc’s face scan streak illustrates how inaccurate it can be.

In a regular variety stream, internet superstar xQc was checking out 2K 24’s player creation and decided to use the face scan feature once again, only for the game to get it completely wrong. How wrong? It didn’t even get his skin color right, let alone his blonde hair.

xQc didn’t have much of a reaction, only banging his table and looking disappointed while stifling a laugh.

After all, this isn’t the first time xQc has been failed by 2K’s face scan. Way back in 2019, when checking out NBA 2K20, the face scan feature got his proportions completely wrong.

And as we go through the games the face scan can never seem to get it right year after year. 2K21’s attempt essentially turned xQc into a completely different person.

2K22’s face scan at least got his skin color correct. Although completely messed up his facial proportions and hair. Although 2K23’s attempt was once again a step in the wrong direction.

All xQc had to say on the game’s shortcomings was: “How? Every year I’m black? Every time man?”