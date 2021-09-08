NBA 2K22 adds new MyNBA features – but only on next-gen

NBA 2K22 launches this week, and the long-running MyNBA mode will get a series of big upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players.

NBA 2K22 arrives on Friday, and 2K has lifted the lid on some exciting additions coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the leading basketball sim.

Focused on the MyNBA mode, players will now be able to hire and fire their own staff across multiple areas thanks to MyStaff- including physios, psychologists, scouts, and team doctors.

New MyNBA features revealed

2K’s courtside report blog post notes that the system feels like an evolution of the existing MyGM mode that began in 2K14.

“We redesigned how your staff works from the ground up. New attributes, more than double the staff badges, and a slew of new roles. We’ve completely reimagined this aspect of the mode and are proud to show off the newest addition – MySTAFF.”

Staff will be split between four categories; front office, coaching, scouting, and sports medicine. While you’ll have to fill all positions in the front office, you’ll have a cap of 17 staff to split between the other three sections.

Player training has also been overhauled, with a new “Prep Hub” that’ll make it easier to manage player fatigue and development ahead of big matches, while Conditional Coaching lets players add coaching during simulated games.

New staff attributes and badges are also arriving to complement player badges, while players can now build custom teams from a trio of templates.

NBA 2K22 launches on Friday, September 10. Here’s hoping this news will go some way to improving player opinions following the tepid reception to this year’s The City mode.