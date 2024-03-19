Man accused of pulling gun on younger brother during NBA 2K game

A man has been accused of pulling out a gun on his younger brother after getting into a fight over a game of NBA 2K.

A 19-year-old man from Indiana, USA, has been arrested by police after allegedly pulling out a gun on his younger brother and pointing it at children after an argument went wrong during an NBA 2K game.

According to a report by 14 News, the incident happened in the city of Evansville where on March 16, officers from the local Police Department were called to the scene due to reports of a man with a gun with the caller, their father, saying his son was “out of control”.

The suspect, Javan J. Jackson, was detained and questioned by officers. According to the police affidavit, Jackson said his brothers started making fun of him during a game of NBA 2K.

2K Games A game of NBA 2K seemingly went wrong as a man was accused of pulling a gun on their brother after a game

The police say that Jackson admitted to getting into a fight with his younger brother during the argument. And his brother corroborated, saying he got upset while playing a game of 2K and started yelling at them.

The children claimed that the suspect pulled out a gun from his waistband and started waving it around the officers told 14 News. According to the Police report, Jackson then went outside and started fighting with his brother.

The fight was stopped by his father, of which Jackson reportedly left the gun behind and left the premises. According to the police, they found a loaded gun on the scene.

Jackson was arrested for domestic battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.