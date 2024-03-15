Pink fan outraged at $120 concert ticket for newborn baby

A family attending Pink’s tour was asked to buy their newborn baby a $120 concert ticket. Here are all the details.

According to 7News, a family planned to attend Pink’s international tour in Sydney, Australia, on March 16.

While the family purchased their tickets early in 2023, they were blessed with an additional member of their family between then and now.

However, when the family asked Accor stadium, where Pink’s concert could be held, if they could bring a “nappy bag,” the family was told to buy a ticket for their baby, regardless of them being a newborn.

Family calls situation “disgraceful”

The family, who asked 7News to remain anonymous, still planned to attend Pink’s concert at Accor Stadium despite having a nine-week-old baby who would be tagging along with them.

Concerned about having all of the baby’s needs while at the concert, the family directly messaged Accor Stadium about bringing their “nappy bag.” The family also asked for confirmation on whether the baby needed a ticket or not.

To the family’s surprise, they were told, “There is no issue bringing a nappy bag, but all attendees must have a ticket to enter, regardless of age.”

Unsplash: Christopher Luther

However, Accor Stadium’s website states that children under the age of four may be admitted without a ticket to most sporting events. Though it does not mention concerts, a promoter for Pink’s concert allegedly made the age policy.

After being told they’d have to pay $120 to bring their newborn, the family told 7News, “We found it disgraceful that a baby had to purchase a ticket when they were going to be in a baby carrier or on my sister’s chest.”

Fortunately, after speaking out, Accor Stadium decided to allow the baby free of charge. They even gave the family upgraded seats as well as parking.