North West announces album ‘Elementary School Dropout’ but fans don’t want it

North West announced her debut album Elementary School Dropout, and the internet had strong feelings about it.

North West is ready to step out on her own. Following several appearances alongside her father Kanye West, the burgeoning rapper plans to make some big moves in the very near future.

On March 10, Ye held an exclusive listening party in Phoenix for his impending Vultures 2. During the show, North West announced that she’s currently working on her debut album. “Hi, it’s Northie, and I’ve been working on an album,” she told screaming fans.

She then took a moment to reveal the title: Elementary School Dropout. Even though she is currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon, against Ye’s wishes, the album title drew ire from fans.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: PopBase North announces debut album

Internet hates idea of North West releasing an album

Twitter/X users expressed deep concerns over the title of North West’s debut album, Elementary School Dropout. Many worried she had actually dropped out of school, while others questioned the need for the album at all.

Article continues after ad

“Girl get back to them books,” wrote one user.

“We don’t really care but it won’t flop because of nepotism,” said another.

“I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school,” chimed a third.

“We don’t want a mini kanye west… we want a mini kim kardashian…,” said a user.

“Everyone wants to become an artist even the talentless ones,” slammed another.

Article continues after ad

North West’s announcement comes on the heels of Kanye West postponing his own album, Vultures 2. A joint effort with Ty Dolla Sign, the project was initially slated for a March 8 release. Due to more studio time, the project’s release date is TBA.