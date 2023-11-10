MK1’s Thanksgiving Fatality even grosses out longtime Mortal Kombat fans

MK1 will soon add a new Thanksgiving Fatality; people who’ve seen the finisher think it’s gross even by Mortal Kombat’s standards.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Thanksgiving Fatality hits the game next week in a Season Fatalities bundle. The bundle is packed with this new move, an upcoming winter Fatality, and the previously released Halloween Fatality.

The bundle basically compensates players for the ill-received Halloween Fatality, which entered the in-game store in October for $12. As such, those who purchased the spooky season content will gain access to the other two moves at no extra cost.

But footage of the Thanksgiving-themed attack is already making the rounds online, and it seems few MK diehards are actually interested in it.

Mortal Kombat players call MK1’s Thanksgiving Fatality gross

Mortal Kombat 1’s food-stuffing Fatality isn’t available in-game yet, but MK-dedicated Twitter/X account ‘thethiny‘ has already shared footage of the finishing move in action.

The Fatality sets a table full of Thanksgiving Day food before the defeated opponent, who proceeds to get several dishes stuffed in their mouth. Without going into too much detail, the scene ends with the dying combatant violently throwing up the dinner they were forcibly fed.

Of course, the footage quickly reached the Mortal Kombat subreddit, where fans shared their opinions. A quick glance through the Reddit comments shows many people are actually repulsed by MK1’s Thanksgiving Fatality.

“That was disgusting,” one person simply wrote in response. “Even by mk standards that’s f***ing gross,” someone else said in the thread.

Others argued it may be the most revolting Fatality in franchise history. “This is probably the most disgusting fatality ever (that I’ve seen at least).”

There’s no telling how often the Thanksgiving Fatality will be used once it becomes available. But this may be the one finishing move that even hardened MK vets won’t want to watch play out.