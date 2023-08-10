Mortal Kombat 1 fans confused by Sub-Zero skin: “How is this not Kung Lao?”

A Day of the Dead-themed skin for Sub-Zero has Mortal Kombat 1 fans confused about why Kung Lao didn’t get the special outfit instead.

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games haven’t detailed whether or not MK11’s Gear System is returning for Mortal Kombat 1.

However, Shang Tsung’s cosmetic changes in marketing materials have some fans convinced that gear-based cosmetics will make a comeback. However, another preorder item appears to be throwing a wrinkle in this particular theory.

In collaboration with Mexican wrestling event Triplemanía XXXI, NetherRealm unveiled a Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) skin for Sub-Zero. And, yes, this version of Bi-Han comes complete with a stylish sombrero – hence the confusion among Kung Lao fans.

Sub-Zero’s new pre-order skin baffles Mortal Kombat 1 fans

So far, it seems this particular design for the frosty ninja will be exclusive to those who pre-order MK1 in Latin America.

While some fans are questioning the purpose of regional exclusives, many appear far more concerned about why Kung Lao didn’t get the Day of the Dead outfit.

“How is that not Kung Lao?” reads one response to the above post. Several others in the thread agree – the hat-throwing fighter should’ve been given the honor here. “That should be a Kung Lao skin,” someone wrote. Another fan in the comments argued, “This skin fits more for Kung Lao than Sub Zero.”

Reddit discussions about Sub-Zero‘s new Mortal Kombat 1 skin similarly think the wrong character received the Day of the Dead attire. One of the top comments ponders, “Why on earth was this for Sub-Zero and not Kung Lao?” And another person replied, “I think it’s funnier, because it makes absolutely no sense for Sub Zero to have this skin.”

Hopefully, NetherRealm will find other ways to show love for Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 1.