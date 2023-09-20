Mortal Kombat 1 player goes viral after having full-blown argument with partner mid-fight

Thanks to an open mic, a Mortal Kombat 1 player had their entire argument with their partner recorded, shared, and go viral, as they battled an intense MK1 match.

PlayStation users will likely be familiar with the PS5 controller’s microphone. It’s a built-in device and players can toggle it on and off using a dedicated button at the bottom of the controller. It allows users to communicate without the need for a headset.

All mics are pretty much active once a PS5 is turned on. Meaning, it’s up to the player to mute the microphone if they don’t want their audio to be projected. When it comes to online multiplayer, particularly anything that involves a 1v1 encounter, audio becomes a big deal.

A big selling point for many with the fighting title is going to be online play. So, it was quite bizarre to hear a fully fledged argument during a Mortal Kombat 1 battle.

PS5 mic records real-life argument in Mortal Kombat 1

Twitter user @VslayerMK shared a fascinating back-and-forth between two, presumed, partners with the entire thing recorded by a PS5 controller mic.

“If you’re gonna argue with your GF, close the mic homie,” they tweeted as during the contest between the two, the opposing player was arguing about a credit card.

Although not crisp and clear, the argument seems to stem from the fact the MK player may have used his partner’s card to make a purchase, a maxed-out one at that. When she starts to get upset, he says “It’ll never happen again.”

The tension escalates and they start to raise their voices at each other before the MK player declares: “I don’t want to f**king talk about it no more,” and things wrap up soon after. It should be pointed out that you can mute your opponent using the game’s settings, but it should serve as a warning to the MK community that PS5 mics are open live.

For more on NetherRealm’s amazing new MK1 title, make sure to check out the interesting datamine suggesting that Ghostface will be coming as DLC.