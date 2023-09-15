Mortal Kombat 1 fatality pays homage to iconic Kill Bill scene

Fans of both Kill Bill and Mortal Kombat 1 were blown away by a near 1-to-1 replication of a Kill Bill scene that was used for one of Shujinko’s fatalities.

Though Mortal Kombat 1 just came out in early access, many are already excited to see what the characters in the confirmed DLC packs will have in store. With a mix of classic MK characters and a star-studded guest roster, players have good reason to be excited.

Article continues after ad

Shujinko, a pre-order bonus Kameo character, has had his fatality catch a lot of attention from players who have gotten into the game early. It bears a more-than-striking resemblance to a scene from Kill Bill.

Article continues after ad

Ed Boone sarcastically commented on the reference, giving a clear nod to fans of the source material.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans enamored by Kill Bill homage

Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2 are some of Tarantino’s most iconic films in an already stacked filmography for the esteemed director. They marry the over-the-top martial arts choreography and feats of Eastern filmmaking with a story that, at times, feels similar to an old-school Western in a combination that’s certainly stood the test of time.

Article continues after ad

The movies are almost 2 decades old at this point, but this duology still has a massive fanbase despite the movies’ age.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This led to fans of the films immediately catching the Kill Bill homage in Shujinko’s fatality. It’s a near shot-for-shot recreation of a scene from Kill Bill, one that Ed Boone has slyly commented on.

Article continues after ad

And, while this may appear to be a direct Kill Bill reference on the surface, there’s a bit more depth here. Shunjinko bears a much closer resemblance to Pai Mei, the martial arts master that taught Uma Thurman’s iconic character the technique originally.

Article continues after ad

It’s a 1-to-1 recreation, sure, but with the implication that Shujinko is the master of his art rather than a student. Him and Pai Mei have similar accolades as martial arts masters.

Executioners from Shaolin/Mortal Kombat 1

Considering how deeply ingrained movies are into the Mortal Kombat series from its many guest fighters over the years, it’s no surprise that the team is paying some homage to their greatest inspirations. And, while it’s a shame that Shujinko isn’t on the main cast, the fact that he has this nod is a clear love letter from the devs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Plus, considering the scope of the guest characters that have been added through the series’ more recent entries, who knows what we’ll see next? Perhaps some characters from the Kill Bill cast will make an appearance.