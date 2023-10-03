Mortal Kombat 1 players desperate for devs to add MK11’s Pin moves feature

MK1 players continue to plead with developers for the addition of a Pin moves feature, which previously appeared in Mortal Kombat 11.

NetherRealm Studios introduced a Pin moves setting to its fighting games several years ago. The function allows players to display selected combos on-screen during a match, so they won’t have to jump back and forth between the game and Moves List.

Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, and MK11 all included some variation of the feature to the delight of fans. The hope was that it would similarly return for NetherRealm’s latest adventure, Mortal Kombat 1.

Unfortunately, the game launched without the ability to Pin combos in tow. Fans aren’t letting the developers forget about it, either.

MK1 players really want devs to bring back the Pin moves feature

Series co-creator Ed Boon’s Twitter post about the most recent Mortal Kombat 1 patch tells players the team is listening to feedback. “Let’s keep the lines of communication open,” it reads in part. As such, feedback and various requests fill the replies.

One request, in particular, pops up several times as fans make known their interest in a Pin combos function. “Pin moves,” reads a reply from Twitch streamer Xavier1415. “Please add character stats, multiple load outs and the option to pin moves!!” says another response with many likes.

Another person said the lack of such a feature is their only issue with MK1, thus far. “For the love of God PLEASE let me Pin my Moves to the Screen while I’m playing. That’s my Biggest gripe with this game.”

Players mentioned their desire to Pin moves during Mortal Kombat 1’s early access period in mid-September. Ed Boon caught wind of such talk and promised, “We will certainly look into this.”

There’s been no update on the matter in the weeks since then. But, hopefully, the feature in question won’t sit on the sidelines for long.