Monster Hunter Now Rookie Hunter Gifts event: Release date, free Potions, Zenny & weapons

The Monster Hunter Now Rookie Hunter Gifts event is now live, giving players free Potions, Zenny, and Grade 3 weapons. Here’s how you can get involved and claim all the rewards.

To celebrate the festive season, Monster Hunter Now is giving out free gifts to rookie Hunters. These range from free Potions, Zenny, and even Grade 3 weapons. This is certainly incredibly exciting for any players who have yet to delve into the game, while also helping to get them up to speed.

So, if you’re wondering what the event requirements are or just wish to see what rewards are on offer, then our handy hub has everything you need to know,

Rookie Hunter Gifts

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Rookie event is a great way to get some free Potions.

Niantic is giving away x5 Potions and x5,000 Zenny to all new hunters who join Monster Hunter Now. Rookie Hunter Gifts are available now until until January 8, 2024, at 5:00pm (local time).

Free Grade 3 weapons event quests

From December 23, 2023, at 9:00am (local time) until January 8, 2024, at midnight (local time), you can find quests rewarding 2024 Weapon Tickets, which will allow you to forge grade 3 weapons.

There are a total of six quests, some of which include getting to a certain hunter rank or slaying a monster of a certain strength. Hunters that complete these quests will receive 2024 Weapon Tickets, as well as gatherable materials and rarity 2 monster materials.

You’ll receive two 2024 Weapon Tickets for completing a quest to reach HR 11 and you can gather a total of eight by completing the subsequent quests. It’s important to note, that one ticket allows you to forge one type of grade 3 weapon.

So, it’s particularly useful for all Hunters who wish to get ahead and skip some of the farming needed to try out new weapons.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Rookie Hunter Gifts event. As always, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.